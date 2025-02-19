SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) released the following statement after Governor JB Pritzker delivered his annual State of the State and Budget Address to the General Assembly today:

“I stand firmly to support no tax hikes to supplement the proposed revenue hikes included in the largest proposed budget in Illinois history that is nearly a $ 2 billion dollar increase,” said Rep. Schmidt.

“Reckless spending and high taxes are driving Illinois citizens to other states and I’m ready to enact a budget that will grow our economy, cut government waste, lower taxes, and keep families in Illinois. No matter who the Governor tries to blame for our problems, they will not go away if we keep down this path of reckless fiscal policy.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

