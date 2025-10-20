SMITHTON - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is hosting Mobile Office Hours in Smithton on October 21. This free event gives his constituents the opportunity to discuss topics regarding the state legislature and to talk about changes they would like to see in Illinois.

“I look forward to meeting my constituents to have open conversations about what matters most to them and their families,” said Schmidt. “This event is designed to give individuals the time to share their thoughts with me so I can better serve them in Springfield.”

Mobile Office Hours Details:

When:October 21, 2025

Where: Smithton Village Hall

Address: 101 S. Main Street, Smithton

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

