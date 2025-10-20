Rep. Schmidt Hosting Mobile Office Hours October 21 in Smithton
State Rep Kevin Schmidt invites constituents to discuss legislative issues and community concerns during free sessions on October 21 at Smithton Village Hall.
SMITHTON - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is hosting Mobile Office Hours in Smithton on October 21. This free event gives his constituents the opportunity to discuss topics regarding the state legislature and to talk about changes they would like to see in Illinois.
“I look forward to meeting my constituents to have open conversations about what matters most to them and their families,” said Schmidt. “This event is designed to give individuals the time to share their thoughts with me so I can better serve them in Springfield.”
Mobile Office Hours Details:
When:October 21, 2025
Where: Smithton Village Hall
Address: 101 S. Main Street, Smithton
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com
Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.
