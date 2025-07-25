State Rep. Kevin Schmidt.O'FALLON - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) partnered with ImpactLife to host a Blood Drive yesterday at O’Fallon Township.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to thank everyone who attended my blood drive because all of you made a difference in helping to save lives,” said Schmidt. “There is such a drastic shortage in blood, and donating blood is a small gesture that leaves a big impact.”

ImpactLife provides lifesaving blood products and services to patients in need across Illinois. Their team works directly with doctors and researchers to improve treatments and methods for delivering transfusion medicine to communities.

To find blood drives in our region, visit ImpactLife.org.

More like this:

Red Cross Urges Individuals To Donate Blood Or Platelets Now For Summer
5 days ago
BJC Community Cares Blood Drives Are Set
Jul 8, 2025
Carlinville Community To Host Community Blood Drive With ImpactLife Wednesday, July 2
Jun 18, 2025
OSF Medical Group Introduces Diabetes Nurse Educator Program For Riverbend Region Residents
2 days ago
Type O Donors Needed: Senior Services Plus, Inc., To Host Blood Drive On July 21
Jul 15, 2025

 