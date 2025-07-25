O'FALLON - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) partnered with ImpactLife to host a Blood Drive yesterday at O’Fallon Township.

“I want to thank everyone who attended my blood drive because all of you made a difference in helping to save lives,” said Schmidt. “There is such a drastic shortage in blood, and donating blood is a small gesture that leaves a big impact.”

ImpactLife provides lifesaving blood products and services to patients in need across Illinois. Their team works directly with doctors and researchers to improve treatments and methods for delivering transfusion medicine to communities.

To find blood drives in our region, visit ImpactLife.org.

