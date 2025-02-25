SMITHTON - When State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) took office, he vowed to donate his legislative pay raise to local food banks and charity organization in the 114th District. Last week, Rep. Schmidt delivered essential items to Smithton Food Pantry and said this:

“I’m grateful to be in a position to help others in need of daily essentials,” said Rep. Schmidt. “I understand the cost of living in Illinois has directly impacted every family, especially ones that are less fortunate. Every small action we take to support our communities can make a big difference to a lot of people. Thank you, Mark Rodriguez, for volunteering your time with me!”

The Smithton Food Pantry offers free food and personal hygiene items to those in need in the Smithton community. They continue to serve families in the community with the help from local volunteers to distribute donations.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for families in our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help.

Visit Rep. Schmidt’s website to learn more: https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/

