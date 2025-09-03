SMITHTON, Ill. – State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) donated his pay raise to the FFA Can-Do Challenge, which is a statewide initiative to work together to help those in need.

Donations were collected at Smithton Grade School, Smithton Fire Department, Freeburg Country Mart, and Freeburg High School, and will be delivered to various food pantries throughout the region. Since voting against pay raises for legislators, Rep. Schmidt gives his pay raise back to community organizations each month.

“The FFA is an outstanding organization, and I was thrilled to work with them to donate and collect 150 cans of food to help families in need throughout the region,” Schmidt said. “I'm passionate about fighting food insecurity and am committed to doing what I can to make a difference.”

The FFA Can-Do Challenge is an annual event where FFA chapters use canned goods to build creative farm-themed structures, with all donations going to local food banks to combat hunger.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

