FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) donated his pay raise for the month of May to Hope Christian Church's Food Pantry in Freeburg. Since taking office, Rep. Schmidt has donated every month’s pay raise to a different local food pantry or non-profit organization throughout his district since voting against the pay raise for legislators.

“Hope Christian Church does an excellent job giving back to the community, and I’m happy to contribute to their food pantry,” said Rep. Schmidt. “Too many times, politicians make empty promises. I'm staying true to my commitment and look forward to continuing this monthly donation.”

Hope Christian Church's Food Pantry has been helping the community since 2020. To make a donation, call 618-710-0004 or donate online at hopefreeburg.com.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for families in our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help.

Visit Rep. Schmidt’s website to learn more: https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

