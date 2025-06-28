MASCOUTAH - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is happy to name St. Clair & Elite Chiropractic his “Business of the Month” for June. Rep. Schmidt presented Dr. Rachel Engelke, Dr. Melissa Huber and their team with an official certificate of recognition for their superior patient treatment and other services they provide to Mascoutah and surrounding area residents.

“Dr. Rachel Engelke and Dr. Melissa Huber are doing great work providing exceptional wellness services to residents of Mascoutah and nearby communities,” said Schmidt. “The whole team at St. Clair & Elite Chiropractic is committed to improving the lives of people through treatment and education so they can live life to the fullest.”

St. Clair & Elite Chiropractic utilizes several individualized therapies and techniques to make the road to pain relief, recovery, and total-body-wellness efficient, effective and worthwhile. Their experienced doctors are focused on improving the quality of life for people and making sure they leave the clinic feeling better than when they walked in.

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

