MILLSTADT - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) was happy to select Millstadt’s IGA to be his “Business of the Month” for July. Rep. Schmidt presented the owners, Craig Norrenberns and TJ Norrenberns, with an official certificate of recognition for their commitment to their employees and engagement with other local businesses in the community.

“Craig Norrenberns and TJ Norrenberns make a positive impact on the community of Millstadt through their dedication to go above and beyond for their employees and customers,” said Schmidt. “Working together, they have the ability to use Christian-based beliefs and apply them to their work ethic which has helped build the success of the Millstadt IGA and the relationships they have created with other businesses.”

Millstadt IGA prides themselves on supporting local businesses and over thirty union employees. Aside from offering essential groceries, they have a butcher on-site to deliver high quality and fresh meat and produce at affordable rates and offer catering services. Furthermore, the partnership IGA has established with other businesses has helped supply 200 meals daily to the Millstadt Senior Center. This local IGA has made a difference in Millstadt since 2007.

The businesses that Millstadt IGA partner with include: Woods Bakery, Eckert's Peaches, Keller Farms, Wenneman Meat Co, Behrmann Meat & Processing, Prairie Farms Milk, Salsa Rose Products, Old Monroe Distilling, Millpond Brewing, and Smokin K's. Millstadt IGA believes in supporting other local businesses by offering a variety of their quality products to everyone who walks through their doors.

“It was a privilege to meet TJ Norrenberns and Craig Norrenberns and learn more about their business and I look forward to seeing their continued success,” Schmidt continued. “IGA stores have been around for years, but this location is making a statement, and they have done tremendous work for the Millstadt community.”

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

