MILSTADT - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is happy to name Hartmann Turf & Tractor his “Business of the Month” for October. Rep. Schmidt was thrilled to present Mike Hartmann and Cheryl Hartmann Young with an official certificate of recognition for their continued success and exceptional service to the community of Millstadt.



“The whole team here deserves recognition for their hard work and prioritizing their customers,” said Schmidt. “I especially would like to thank Mike Hartmann and Cheryl Hartmann Young for all that they do to keep customers happy and providing them with quality services.”

Since 1938, this fourth-generation family-owned business has been serving the farming community in Millstadt and surrounding areas with light agricultural equipment and a full line of commercial and residential outdoor power equipment. They carry KIOTI, New Holland, Hustler, Ferris, Cub Cadet, Echo, RedMax, and Toro products as well as many short lines to meet specific equipment needs.

The company has a simple philosophy: “provide exceptional service to our customers in order to keep them coming back.”

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form , or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

