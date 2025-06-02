FREEBURG - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) was happy to select Country Mart to be his “Business of the Month” for May. Rep. Schmidt presented General Managers Kathy Nordike & Scott Metzler with an official certificate of recognition for their commitment to their employees and serving the community of Freeburg with exceptional services.

“The Country Mart in Freeburg has gone above and beyond for local residents and deserve to be recognized for their dedication to their customers and community,” said Rep. Schmidt. “I was more than happy to present Kathy & Scott with a certificate that exemplifies their dedication to building a stronger community through strong values.”

Since 2018, Country Mart has provided the community with affordable prices on groceries and excellent customer service. The General Managers said they praise their success to their loyal, hardworking employees. Plus, they raise money locally for fire and police departments and support local school sport teams with water and snacks when travelling for competition!

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

