LEBANON - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) selected Minerva Boutique to be his “Business of the Month” for September. Rep. Schmidt presented the owner, Catherine Donelle Gress, with an official certificate of recognition for sharing her vision and boutique style apparel with the Lebanon community.

“Minerva Boutique is very unique and brings creative life to the city of Lebanon,” said Schmidt. “C. Donelle has turned her business into a special gathering place for customers. She affectionately refers to her customers as goddesses. For almost ten years, she has transformed her passion for style into services for women with high quality clothing, full-service styling, impeccable customer service and her own private label, Goddess Melange & Goddess Provisions.”

Minerva Boutique offers a high-end eclectic collection of carefully curated clothing, leather handbags & artisan jewelry. Additionally, C. Donelle owns and operates 'The Rack' which is also located in Lebanon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schmidt continued, “I really enjoyed talking with C. Donelle Gress and getting to know more about her business and her love for styling. She is very talented at what she does and even wrote & illustrated her first book titled “The Gourd Book”. This book was published as a tribute to her father. Thank you, C. Donelle for meeting with me and for bringing positive vibes to the City of Lebanon!”

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

More like this: