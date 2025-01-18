Rep. Kevin Schmidt.CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – State Representative Kevin Schmidt is launching a Business of the Month program to highlight local businesses through the 114th legislative district. Each month, Rep. Schmidt will select a business and recognize them on his social media, website, and local media and present them with a certificate to display.

“The 114th district is home to so many outstanding small businesses,” said Rep. Schmidt. “I chose to start this program so we can bring more attention to some of these businesses. These businesses are truly the backbone of our economy, and I’m proud to support them with this program.”

Submissions are now open, and you can nominate any business using this form or by going to RepSchmidt.com. One applicant will be selected per month.

Questions should be directed to Rep. Schmidt’s District Office at 618-215-1050. Stay up to date with Rep. Schmidt by signing up for his newsletter on RepSchmidt.com.

