EAST SAINT LOUIS – State Representative Kevin Schmidt donated his pay raise for the month of December to Press Play x 2 Shinn, in the form of a food donation. Schmidt has donated every month’s pay raise to a different local food pantry or non-profit organization throughout his district since voting against the pay raise for legislators last year.

“I’m passionate about fighting food insecurity,” said Schmidt. “When the legislature voted themselves a pay raise last year, I decided to give the amount of the raise each month to a local organization that’s trying to help feed the hungry. Our local food pantries and charities need our help, and I’m going to keep helping the people I represent.”

Press Play x 2 Shinn Inc. was founded by Nancy Nixon of East St. Louis following the loss of two of her children. Each Thanksgiving and Christmas, she and a group of volunteers prepare the meals in her home kitchen and distribute hot meals to those in need. She does this to honor her kids and others dealing with grief.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help. To find a food pantry near you, visit https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/.

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County. For questions about Rep. Schmidt, please contact his office at 618-215-1050.

