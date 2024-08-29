Connection Timeout

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - State Representative Kevin Schmidt donated his pay raise for the month of August to Cahokia Community Basket in the form of a food donation. Schmidt has donated every month’s pay raise to a different local food pantry or non-profit organization throughout his district since voting against the pay raise for legislators last year.

“Our local food pantries need our help,” said Schmidt. “As promised, I donate back my personal pay raise each month to a local food pantry or community organization. I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

Cahokia Community Basket is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, with a group of volunteers providing food to as many people in need as possible in St. Clair County. They are a supplementary food source handing out food provided by the food bank, retail suppliers, and citizen donations.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help. To find a food pantry near you, visit https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/.

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County. For questions about Rep. Schmidt, please contact his office at 618-215-1050.

 