Rep. Robin Kelly.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02), co-chair of the bipartisan Maternal Care Caucus and Chair of the CBC Health Braintrust, released the following statement after President Donald Trump announced that the Food and Drug Administration will update labels to discourage pregnant women from using acetaminophen, falsely linking the over-the-counter painkiller with autism.

“President Trump’s ability to stretch and break reality knows no bounds, but this is truly ridiculous. There is no causal relationship between acetaminophen and autism; in fact, acetaminophen is the safest drug for pregnant women to take for fevers and pain. It is deeply concerning that President Trump, anti-vaxxer RFK Jr, and reality TV host Dr. Oz are setting public health standards. We are dealing with real crises that have real consequences. Women die every day due to preventable pregnancy-related causes like post-partum depression, hemorrhage, heart conditions, blood clots, and preeclampsia. Women and families need actual solutions – not faux doctors and a President who can’t even pronounce ‘acetaminophen.’

