WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last night, the Prevent Gun Trafficking Act, sponsored by Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) passed the House 226-197, including seven Republican votes. The legislation was included as Title II of the Protecting Our Kids Act, a package of eight gun violence prevention bills.

“Voting to pass the Protecting Our Kids Act was one of the most important votes I have taken in my more than nine years of Congressional service,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “This long-overdue legislation will keep guns out of our communities, raise the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic weapons and ensure that guns are safely and securely stored. I’m honored that my work to stop gun trafficking, which plagues not only Chicago but cities across the country, was included in this legislation. There is more work ahead of us, but this is progress. I am urging my Senate colleagues to pass this legislation to save lives.”

Rep. Kelly’s Prevent Gun Trafficking Act establishes new federal offenses for gun trafficking and for the use of “straw purchases.” Under current federal law, it is illegal to make false statements on certain gun purchase forms, but these forms are only required for some firearm purchases. This legislation will ensure that straw purchasing can be prosecuted as an independent offense.

Article continues after sponsor message

Every year, thousands of guns are diverted from legal to illegal markets. In Chicago, more than 60% of guns used in crimes are trafficked from out of state. This legislation will help keep illegal guns off our streets and make communities safer.

Additionally, the Protecting Our Kids Act will:

Raise the minimum age for certain semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 years old

Crack down on gun trafficking and straw purchases to keep illegal guns off our streets

Close the ghost gun loophole

Strengthen safe storage requirements to protect children from accidental shootings

Outlaw bump stocks and high-capacity magazines for civilian use

The legislative package is comprised of eight key bills to prevent gun violence: Rep. Kelly’s Prevent Gun Trafficking Act; Rep. Brown’s Raise the Age Act; Rep. Cicilline’s Untraceable Firearms Act; Rep. DeLauro’s Ethan’s Law; Rep. Slotkin’s Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act; Rep. Jackson Lee’s Kimberly Vaughan Firearm Safe Storage Act; Rep. Titus’ Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act; and Rep. Deutch’s Keep Americans Safe Act.

Yesterday Rep. Kelly also attended the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s hearing on the urgent need to address the gun violence epidemic. During the hearing, Rep. Kelly and other members of the committee heard from families of victims of the Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde shootings, as well as medical personnel and other gun violence prevention advocates. The full hearing is available here. Rep. Kelly’s question line is available here.

More like this: