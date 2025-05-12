WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) released the following statement after Hamas released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander:

“Edan Alexander is returning home after more than 19 months in brutal captivity by Hamas. I’m thinking of Edan and his family as they begin to recover and heal from unimaginable pain.

“I urge for the continued release of all hostages, including the remains of four Americans to provide families with closure. We must secure a lasting peace in Gaza for Palestinians, Israelis and the Middle East region.”