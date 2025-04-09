WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02), Ranking Member Diana DeGette (CO-01), and five more members of the Energy & Commerce Health Subcommittee marched to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today to demand a meeting with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. After waiting in the lobby for almost half an hour, Secretary Kennedy nor his office responded to schedule a meeting to explain recent layoffs and restructuring of HHS.

“RFK Jr. is a coward. He followed orders from Elon Musk to fire 10,000 HHS employees, eliminated half of the HHS regional offices – including the one in Chicago that serves the Midwest – and now refuses to answer questions,” said Rep. Kelly. “Americans’ health should not be in the hands of RFK Jr., who refutes basic scientific truths. These DOGE-led layoffs are cruel, politically motivated, and will irreversibly damage public health.”

On March 27, Secretary Kennedy announced the termination of 10,000 employees, bringing the total number of layoffs to 20,000 at HHS. He has refused to brief the House health subcommittee and Senate committee.

Five out of 10 HHS regional offices in Boston, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago were closed, notably affecting liberal regions of the country. These offices served a total of 22 states and 166 million Americ

