WASHINGTON, D. C. – Congresswoman Robin Kelly and the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls will host “Not My Girls,” an interactive virtual forum focused on missing Black women and girls from Chicagoland on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10AM CST.

“I look forward to hosting the Not My Girls forum next month, because it is critical that we discuss the many missing Black women and girls in our community and across the country,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “For too long, the cases of missing Black women and girls and other women of color have not received the attention they deserve. Our girls are at greater risk of interpersonal violence and human trafficking. I am hosting this event to help educate our community about the issue and to discuss what we can do to save our girls.”

The event will feature a panel of experts with both personal and professional experience with violence against women, human trafficking, or missing women and girls. Panelists will discuss the latest research on human trafficking, the need for increased focus on missing Black women and other women of color, and safety tips for protecting women and girls in our communities.

The panel will be moderated by Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Mary Mitchell, who is the recipient of numerous journalism awards and has been inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame. Panelist bios and headshots can be found at https://bit.ly/NotMyGirls.

Panelists include:

Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb, Probation Officer and Human Trafficking Specialist for Cook County, Illinois;

Brenda Myers-Powell, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Dreamcatcher Foundation;

Scheherazade Tillet, Co-Founder of A Long Walk Home;

Aria Harrell, High School Senior and Winner of the 2021 ConnectHER Film Festival; and

Candace McCollum, WVON News Host & Host of The Invisible Ones Docuseries

WHO: Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls

WHAT: “Not My Girls” virtual forum on missing Black women and girls

WHEN: Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10AM CST

WHERE: Virtual event, RSVP at https://bit.ly/NotMyGirls

