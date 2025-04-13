U.S. Rep. Robin KellyWASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed budget reconciliation instructions by 216-214. The budget directs the Energy and Commerce Committee, on which Rep. Kelly sits, to cut Medicaid by $880 billion.

“The Republican budget betrays the American people. Republicans voted to slash Medicaid by $880 billion — the largest cut in history — which jeopardizes over 300,000 of my constituents’ healthcare. That’s almost half of the people living in the Second District. As grocery prices skyrocket, Republicans voted to cut food assistance by $230 billion, which would leave almost 190,000 of my constituents without reliable meals.

“Even more atrocious, Republicans passed this budget to make way for a $4.5 trillion tax cut for their billionaire friends. The top 0.1% would receive an average annual tax cut of $314,266 — compared to a few hundred dollars for working families. Even hardline conservatives who claim to care about the deficit bowed to President Trump and are paving the way for a $5 trillion debt limit increase. Republicans voted to enrich themselves, decimate our economy, and steal from hardworking Americans.”

