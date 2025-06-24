Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (Il-02) forcefully questioned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today as he appeared before the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee. She challenged his guidance change, announced through a video on X , ending COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for pregnant women and children.

“It is clear that Health Secretary Kennedy received no serious input from medical experts in his unilateral decision to reverse COVID-19 vaccine recommendations,” said Rep. Kelly. “What concerns me is his lack of care for the consequences of his decision. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable to COVID – we saw that firsthand just a couple years ago when maternal deaths spiked during the pandemic. Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best medicine to prevent outbreaks.”

“Secretary Kennedy's actions are proof that he is not fit for the job,” continued Rep. Kelly. “To the American people, take what Secretary Kennedy said to heart: do not take medical advice from him.”

