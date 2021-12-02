WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, released the following statement in recognition of World AIDS Day:

“Nearly 40 years since the beginning of the World HIV/AIDS epidemic, today we remember the lives of the more than 290,000 Black Americans who have died from HIV/AIDS. Despite representing less than 15% of the U.S. population, Black people continue to represent a much larger proportion of those impacted by HIV.

“Today we must recommit ourselves to supporting people who currently live with HIV, increasing outreach and programs to prevent new infections, and to substantial and meaningful research that will create better outcomes for those living with HIV and AIDS and eventually eradicate this disease altogether.”

