Rep. Kay announces property tax appeal seminar July 28 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) to co-host a free property tax appeal seminar with a member of the Madison County Board of Review for property owners. The property tax appeal seminar will educate property owners who feel their property tax assessment is incorrect, how the appeal process works, and how to appeal their property tax assessment.



The free property tax appeal seminar will be held on Thursday, July 28, 6:30 p.m. at the Collinsville Memorial Library located at 408 W. Main Street in Collinsville.



For more information call Representative Kay’s office at 618-307-9200. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending