MADISON - Following the governor’s announcement that the Metro East is on track to move to phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is working to reopen motor sports facilities including the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.

“Closely following guidelines and recommendations put forth by medical experts to protect the safety and wellbeing of local families is a top priority of mine,” said Stuart. “However, with our close proximity to Missouri, which has already fully reopened, the reality is that many residents cross the river to buy gas, shop and for family activities. During this incredibly trying time, it is critical that we keep Illinois competitive, and I believe we can do so in a safe manner.”

The governor recently stated that the Metro East is on track to move in to phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan at the end of the month, and has announced updates to his previously proposed plan, including the reopening of all state parks and the lifting of other restrictions on outdoor activities. These updates are a direct result of Stuart’s continued efforts to advocate for Metro East families. Stuart is also pushing for the safe reopening of motor sports facilities, including the World Wide Technology Raceway, as a part of phase 3.

“The COVID-19 crisis has severely damaged our regional economy, which is already disadvantaged due to a higher gas tax. When Illinois families go to Missouri to spend their money because so much of Illinois is still locked down, it only causes further harm,” continued Stuart. “Motor sports facilities can be reopened in a safe way, so I am working to help the World Wide Technology Raceway resume operations during this time to give Metro East residents a safe way to enjoy family fun and support our local economy.”

