COLLINSVILLE – To alleviate the financial burden many families are feeling during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COIVD-19) pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting the governor’s recent decision to extend the state tax filing deadline to July 15.

“As businesses temporarily closing to help address the COVID-19 pandemic, many local workers are facing uncertainty with their employment and pay,” said Stuart. “The decision to bring the Illinois state tax filing deadline in line with the federal government’s extended deadline was a smart move and will give residents more time to plan during this stressful time.”

Stuart is applauding Gov J.B. Pritzker’s decision to extend Illinois’ tax filing deadline to match the federal government’s filing deadline of July 15. During the pandemic, Stuart has continually worked to share vital information with residents to help ease the burden that is being caused by COVID-19. Highlighting the new tax filing deadline is just one way that she is working to bring relevant information to community residents.

“Extending the tax filing deadline will help alleviate the financial stress that many families are feeling during this unprecedented time,” continued Stuart. “This decision will also ensure that families do not have to scramble to pay their tax bill while wondering where their next paycheck is coming from while they are out of work.”

