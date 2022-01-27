Valentine's for VeteransALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) has begun collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again this year at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to Rep. Elik, “After seeing the smiles and joy brought to the faces of veterans last year. I decided I would collect and deliver Valentines for Veterans again this year. Our veterans made many sacrifices to serve our country. Sending them a valentine shows that we are thinking of them and appreciate their love for our nation they so proudly served.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Eliks’ office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 10. Please schedule a time to deliver the valentines by calling Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

More like this:

Rep. Amy Elik’s Office Collecting Valentines For Veterans
Jan 22, 2025
Rep. Amy Elik Teaming Up with Attorney General’s Office for Free Senior Fraud Seminar
Mar 12, 2025
Senator Harriss Delivers Handmade Cards To Area Seniors
Feb 14, 2025
Rep. Elik Issues Statement On Gov. Pritzker's Budget Address
Feb 19, 2025
Rep. Amy Elik Takes Oath of Office for Third Term  
Jan 9, 2025

 