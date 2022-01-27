ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) has begun collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again this year at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to Rep. Elik, “After seeing the smiles and joy brought to the faces of veterans last year. I decided I would collect and deliver Valentines for Veterans again this year. Our veterans made many sacrifices to serve our country. Sending them a valentine shows that we are thinking of them and appreciate their love for our nation they so proudly served.”

Article continues after sponsor message

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Eliks’ office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 10. Please schedule a time to deliver the valentines by calling Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

