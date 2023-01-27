ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was selected to serve on the House Republican’s budget team. Elik was appointed on Friday by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) to serve as the Deputy Budgeteer along with Deputy Leader Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) as Chief Budgeteer for the caucus during the 103rd General Assembly.

“Illinois’ budgeting process needs an overhaul,” said Rep. Elik. “As a CPA, I am ready to get to work as the Deputy Budgeteer for the House Republicans. The budgeting gimmicks and shell games must stop – the process has to be transparent. Families are doing the best they can to balance their checkbooks during a time when just about everything costs more. The people of Illinois deserve a budget that is balanced without higher taxes as we continue to endure record inflation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Elik has previously served on the House Republican budget team, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, and other relevant financial committees which have prepared her to take on this role in the budget process.

“Representative Amy Elik has spent the past twenty-eight years working as a Certified Public Accountant and auditor for businesses and government bodies,” said Leader Tony McCombie. “She is a valuable voice for sensible fiscal management and good government budgeting practices within our caucus. Representative Elik will provide critical support to the process and to Deputy Leader Hammond in improving the most important piece of legislation to come out of the State House annually.”

The House Republican budget team will be announcing further priorities at a press conference in the Capitol’s Blue Room on Tuesday, January 31st. Learn more about the House Republicans' caucus news and initiatives and connect on social media at ilhousegop.org.

More like this: