ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade by leaving it up to the states to decide whether or not to make abortion illegal:

“The Supreme Court's ruling will save innocent lives. In Illinois, the Democratic majority continues to expand abortion and take away the rights of parents.

"I will continue my work to protect the life of the unborn and the rights of parents in their children's lives.”