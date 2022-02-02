ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after Governor Pritzker’s annual budget address to the Illinois General Assembly:

State Rep. Amy Elik“Governor Pritzker’s budget address is nothing more than a mirage. It may seem appealing but once you find out the details, his proposal fails to address the fiscal crisis the state of Illinois is faced with today. It was just two years ago when Pritzker went all-in to support the graduated income tax hike and when it failed, he threatened Illinoisans with a large income tax increase or massive loss of services.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"And now during an election year, he is dangling tax cuts in the hopes that voters forget his desperation to increase taxes over the last couple years? Keep in mind, his proposal is only temporary to get through the election, how about he support making these tax cuts permanent? But let us not forget Governor Pritzker signed 24 tax and fee increases into law since he first took office. I support less taxes, yet Illinoisans continue to pay more because of the flawed policies implemented by the Pritzker administration.”

More like this:

Mendoza, Others Across State Issue Statements About Pritzker's 2026 Budget Address
Feb 19, 2025
Rep. Schmidt Issues Budget React Statement
Feb 19, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Slams Trump’s Tax on Working Families Following Mexico Trade Mission
3 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Highlights Social Security on Standing Up for Illinois Tour
Mar 22, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Joins Illinois Education Leaders Amid Unprecedented Federal Attacks on Public Education
Mar 13, 2025

 