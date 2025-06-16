U.S. District Judge John Blakey issued former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's sentence Friday, of seven years and four months after he was convicted of 10 felony charges.

Elik Statement On Madigan Verdict

ALTON –State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued a statement following the sentencing former longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who received 7.5 years in prison and a $2.5 million fine for wire fraud and bribery charges.

“I never thought I would see the day that the most powerful Speaker in the country would be held accountable for the damage he did to Illinois over his decades of control. The Illinois Democrats' King has fallen, and all Illinoisans can be relieved that the man who was allowed to rule, unfettered, for 50 years has been brought to justice. Unfortunately, Illinois has been permanently harmed by his actions and current Democrat leadership still plays by Madigan's playbook.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Amy Elik serves the constituents of the 111th district, which includes a portion of Madison County.

Senator Harriss Reacts to Former House Speaker Michael Madigan Sentencing

EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following the sentencing of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan:

“Today’s sentencing of former Speaker Michael Madigan makes it clear that no one is above the law. For years, Madigan abused his position for political gain, undermining public trust in our state government,” said Senator Harris. “Illinois has a long and troubling history of political corruption, and today’s outcome reinforces the need for accountability at every level. I commend the jury and the judge for recognizing the lasting damage caused by these actions. It's time for real ethics reform. Our state deserves better, and we must get serious about ending corruption.”

More like this: