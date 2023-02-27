ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was named ‘Legislator of the Year’ by the Associated Builders & Contractors, Illinois Chapter at their 2023 Annual Member Awards & Apprenticeship Graduation event in Elk Grove Village.

According to State Rep. Amy Elik, “The construction industry helps grow our economy and creates jobs. When we go to work, shop, or go out to eat – the construction industry built the infrastructure. I appreciate the recognition and will continue to support our workforce and training programs to help the individuals and small businesses that work to build and grow our economy.”

Rep. Elik received the 2022 House Freshman ‘Legislator of the Year’ award from the Associated Builders & Contractors, Illinois Chapter for her positive voting record and commitment to free enterprise in Illinois.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association representing more than 22,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 Chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. ABC's membership represents all specialties within the U.S. construction industry and is comprised primarily of firms that perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors.

