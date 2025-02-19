SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker presented his annual budget address to the General Assembly today. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton), House Republican Caucus Deputy Budgeteer issued the following statement after the governor’s budget proposal:

"Today, we saw more of the same from Governor Pritzker: political rhetoric, increased spending, and gaslighting about the state’s fiscal crisis. This budget proposal is, once again, the largest in Illinois history with nearly $2 billion in additional spending. Just like last year, the Governor’s budget banks on controversial legislative action to supplement his spending spree.

Most appalling was the Governor linking Illinoisans upset about inflation and reckless government spending to Nazi Germans before World War II. Every Illinoisan should be offended by his hateful rhetoric. Today, his political ambition for higher office overrode his responsibility to the citizens of Illinois in a bizarre, offensive rant.”

Rep. Amy Elik represents the 111th district, which includes a portion of Madison County.

