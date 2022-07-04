SOUTH ROXANA - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) and the Village of South Roxana hosted a beautiful Saturday morning ceremony to designate Illinois Route 111 from New Poag Road to Madison Avenue as “Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.”

The ceremony was open to the public and was very well attended by both the public and fellow first responders. The sign is positioned on Highway 111 and Madison Avenue.

“Chief Werner dedicated his life to public service in Madison County by serving as a first responder. He made a positive impact on the people who were fortunate to call him a friend,” said Rep. Elik. “Dedicating a portion of Route 111 in his honor will serve as a reminder that his selfless commitment to the community will not be forgotten.”

Chief Werner worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became the Fire Chief in 2013. Chief Werner had been employed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for the last three years before his passing on July 1, 2021, at the age of 48.

Werner was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club and the Madison County Emergency Management Association; at the time of his passing, he was serving as village trustee for the Village of South Roxana.

At the conclusion of the sign dedication, first responders made the first trip down the newly designated Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.

More photos to come from the event and comments by various officials about Chief Werner.

