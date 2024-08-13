ALTON – Illinois State Representative Amy Elik and Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss have teamed up to pass numerous bipartisan pieces of legislation that aim to positively impact the Metro East. Since passing the legislation during the Spring Legislative Session, the bills were recently signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker.

Senate Bill 3566 mandates landfills in counties with populations over 250,000 to provide facilities for cleaning mud, gravel, waste, and other materials from vehicles leaving landfill sites.

Senate Bill 3567 aims to increase transparency in local government unites proposing tax levy increases exceeding 5 percent. The bill amends the Truth in Taxation law in the Property Tax Code by requiring notices to be placed prominently on taxing districts’ websites for at least 30 days, in addition to existing requirements for publishing notices in local newspapers.

Senate Bill 3571 requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be present at all schools during school hours and at school-sponsored extracurricular activities held on school grounds.

“I’ve been committed to cleaning up our streets, public safety, and government transparency since taking office,” said Rep. Elik. “I’m proud of the work that Senator Harriss and I have done to get these pieces of legislation through. I truly believe these will have a positive affect for the people of Illinois.”

“I’m thrilled to have been able to pass these key pieces of legislation,” said Sen. Harriss. “These new laws will improve government accountability, get trash off of our roadways, and help save lives.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Senator Harriss carried the bills in the Senate and Rep. Elik carried them in the House.

This marks another successful legislative session for the Metro East duo. In 2023, the lawmakers passed meaningful legislation to bolster public safety and support local communities.

Rep. Amy Elik represents the 111th house district, which includes a portion of Madison County. For more information or to contact Rep. Elik, visit www.RepElik.com.

Sen. Erica Harriss serves the 56th Senate District, which includes portions of Madison and St. Clair counties. For more information or to contact Sen. Harriss, visit www.SenatorEricaHarriss.com.