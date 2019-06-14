WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) marked the two-year anniversary of the Congressional Baseball Game shooting by returning to the field this week to practice for this year’s game. Today marks two years since a gunman opened fire at the Republican practice on June 14, 2017. Davis will play in 2019 Congressional Baseball Game is scheduled on June 26 wearing a Taylorville Tornadoes jersey.

“We’re back playing baseball today because of the heroic actions by many on the field that day,” said Davis. “We remember the long road to recovery for many members and staff and recognize that political violence is something that has no place in our democracy. I’m thankful for each and every one of these men and women who are part of a bond that cannot be broken.”

CNN spoke with two staffers, Matt Mika, and Zack Barth, who were shot on the field that day about their recovery and how it's changed their lives.

