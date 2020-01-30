Springfield - Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer released the following reaction statement to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s State of the State address.

“I agree with Governor Pritzker that it is long past time for the Speaker and the Democrat majority to get serious about ethics reform after ignoring it for decades. Now is the time to end government corruption, stop legislative gerrymandering and ensure the integrity of our voting systems.

“Our state spending and debt are spiraling out of control. Illinois Democrats’ answer is more taxes and zero spending reform. Their tax increases keep pushing people out of the state. We must rein in our spending and cut property taxes to stop our population loss and grow our economy.

“Illinois is a great State, but our growth and economy is lagging the entire country. I hope that everyone remembers that the State of Illinois received an additional $1.4 billion in tax revenue last year because federal taxes were lowered. We are expected to see another $800 million this year. All of this should be going to pay down old bills and cover our pension liability, not to new programs and expanded government.

"The Governor stated, 'Illinois is great because our people are great.' Illinois government has to get out of their way and let them do great things!"

