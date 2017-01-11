SPRINGFIELD - CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) was sworn-in as the 100th District State Representative in the 100th General Assembly today at an inauguration ceremony held at Sangamon Auditorium on the campus of the University of Illinois at Springfield. Rep. Davidsmeyer was sworn-in amass with 117 other State Representatives.

“I am humbled and grateful to serve everyone in the 100th District regardless of their politics. As your State Representative, I will work my hardest to help end the budget stalemate and bring common sense and a dose of reality to Illinois,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer.

Article continues after sponsor message

He encouraged those living in the nine-county legislative district to contact his office with any questions or concerns.

“My office is here to serve you. Taxpayers can call my office at (217) 243-6221, email me at cddavidsmeyer@gmail.com, or make an appointment to visit me in one of my district offices,” said Davidsmeyer.

Representative Davidsmeyer’s legislative district runs west from Sangamon County along the I-72 corridor to the Mississippi River and south from I-72 to Grafton. Approximately 118,000 people live in the legislative district.

“It is a privilege to serve as your State Representative. Clearly, we have much work to do to pass a balanced budget that protects the interests of working families and seniors. I am hopeful that the new General Assembly will be able to work together in a bipartisan manner to craft a budget and pass needed changes to provide a better future for all Illinoisans,” said Davidsmeyer.

More like this: