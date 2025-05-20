JACKSONVILLE - State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is inviting everyone in the 100th District to participate in a photo contest to update the decor in his Capitol office in Springfield. People of all ages are encouraged to take a picture of a place, object or an event in the 100th District and email the picture with contact information to RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

Information to include with the photo submitted: First Name, Last Name, Mailing Address, E-mail Address, and Phone Number.

The 100th District includes all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties. Please visit https://cddavidsmeyer.org/district/ for a map of the 100th District.

“There are so many amazing places and cool events throughout the 100th District,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer. “Pick a local landmark, a festival, a farm, business, wildlife, or anything that tells the story of our region. I can’t wait to continue to show off our district to the many visitors from around the state and nation!”

The photo contest will run through Summer 2025 and winners will be chosen at three different times throughout the summer. The first round of pictures will be selected on June 15, then again on July 1, and July 15. Individuals whose pictures are selected will have their photo framed and hung in Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield office and will be invited to Springfield to have their photo taken in the office once it has been displayed.

Please contact Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer at 217-243-6221 if you have any questions or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

