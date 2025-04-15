SPRINGFIELD, IL — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will kick off a tour of hospitals and community health centers across Illinois' 13th district to raise awareness about the devastating impact of proposed Medicaid cuts by Congressional Republicans.

Last week, House Republicans passed a budget reconciliation framework that would require an $880 billion reduction to Medicaid, aimed at funding tax cuts for billionaires and large corporations. These cuts threaten the vital support that health centers rely on to provide care to local communities.

The tour will begin on Thursday, April 17th, with a visit to the Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville. From there, she will head to Granite City to tour the Chestnut Clinic. On Friday, April 18th, Budzinski will visit the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, before wrapping up the tour with a stop at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

WHAT: Budzinski Kicks off District Tour to Protect Medicaid

WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Budzinski, Illinois’ 13th District

SCHEDULE:

Stop 1 – Carlinville Area Hospital

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT

Location: 20733 North Broad St

Carlinville, IL 62626

Stop 2– Chestnut Clinic

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. CDT

Location: 50 Northgate Industrial Dr

Granite City, IL 62040

Stop 3– Carle Foundation Hospital

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. CDT

Location: 611 W Park St

Urbana, IL 61801

Stop 4– Crossing Healthcare

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CDT

Location: 320 Central Ave

Decatur, IL 62521

