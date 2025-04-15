Rep. Budzinski Kicks Off District Tour To Protect Medicaid
SPRINGFIELD, IL — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will kick off a tour of hospitals and community health centers across Illinois' 13th district to raise awareness about the devastating impact of proposed Medicaid cuts by Congressional Republicans.
Last week, House Republicans passed a budget reconciliation framework that would require an $880 billion reduction to Medicaid, aimed at funding tax cuts for billionaires and large corporations. These cuts threaten the vital support that health centers rely on to provide care to local communities.
The tour will begin on Thursday, April 17th, with a visit to the Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville. From there, she will head to Granite City to tour the Chestnut Clinic. On Friday, April 18th, Budzinski will visit the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, before wrapping up the tour with a stop at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.
WHAT: Budzinski Kicks off District Tour to Protect Medicaid
WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Budzinski, Illinois’ 13th District
SCHEDULE:
Stop 1 – Carlinville Area Hospital
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT
Location: 20733 North Broad St
Carlinville, IL 62626
Stop 2– Chestnut Clinic
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. CDT
Location: 50 Northgate Industrial Dr
Granite City, IL 62040
Stop 3– Carle Foundation Hospital
Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. CDT
Location: 611 W Park St
Urbana, IL 61801
Stop 4– Crossing Healthcare
Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
Time: 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CDT
Location: 320 Central Ave
Decatur, IL 62521
