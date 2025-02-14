FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski will host a roundtable discussion on February 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. CST, with the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) and special education advocates to address concerns regarding the Trump Administration’s stance on the Department of Education. The event will take place at the Fairview Heights IFT Union Hall.

The roundtable aims to highlight the potential negative impacts of eliminating the Department of Education on the disability community. Budzinski, who has a personal connection to the issue as the aunt of a nephew with Down syndrome, has consistently advocated for federal funding programs that support children with disabilities.

"I look forward to hearing directly from IFT members, educators, and advocates, and bringing their stories and insights back to Washington," Budzinski stated in a recent communication.

Participants in the roundtable will include Cyndi Oberle-Dahm, Secretary-Treasurer of the Illinois Federation of Teachers; Samantha Alloway, Executive Director of the Arc of Illinois; and Tony Metheny from the Illinois Center for Autism. Additional guests may also be present.

