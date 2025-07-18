CARLINVILLE – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski convened local farmers, food banks, and leaders in the food and agriculture sectors to discuss growing threats to food access in Central and Southern Illinois. The conversation focused on recent actions by the Trump administration, including the cancellation of the Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools (LFS) contracts, as well as newly signed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Right now, Central and Southern Illinoisans are at risk of going hungry – not because of a bad harvest, but because of cruel, unnecessary cuts. Today, I heard from local farmers and food banks about the challenges they’re facing keeping our community fed,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “These leaders shared their concerns that the Trump Administration’s elimination of programs like LFPA and LFS will jeopardize the future of IL-EATS and the ability of foodbanks in our community to stay open. Hunger isn’t inevitable – it’s a policy choice. I will always choose the policy that helps more people get more food on the table, not less.

“The goal of IL-EATS was the strengthen and build a resilient local food system that supported small and beginning farmers. It was unique in that it connected farmers, suppliers, and consumers in underserved communities where access to high quality fresh local food is usually not available. While the funding has gone away, we are committed to building on the success of IL-EATS and SNAP-Ed nutrition education programs to benefit the communities across Illinois as we look to the future,” said Jennifer McCaffrey, Assistant Dean for the Family and Consumer Sciences programs at University of Illinois Extension.

The LFPA program provides funding for state, tribal, and territorial governments to buy food produced within the state to support local and regional producers. The program aims to strengthen food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, increase local food consumption, and expand economic opportunity for local producers. Similarly, the LFS program awards funding to states to purchase local food for schools and child care institutions.

Additionally, the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill,” H.R.1, signed into law by President Trump on July 4th, cuts SNAP by nearly $200 billion, jeopardizing nutrition assistance for 22.3 million families nationwide. In Illinois, at least 205,000 people are expected to lose some or all of their SNAP benefits.

