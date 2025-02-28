BELLEVILLE — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) has announced that Lisa Quandt, a special education teacher from Belleville, will be her guest at President Trump’s Joint Address on March 4, 2025. This invitation comes at a time of heightened scrutiny and criticism of the U.S. public education system, particularly in light of proposed budget cuts by the Trump administration.

Lisa Quandt, who has dedicated 32 years to education and is a member of the Illinois Federation of Teachers Chapter 434, began her career as a full-time substitute teacher at Belleville West High School. She later transitioned to a full-time role in the special education department, where she focuses on supporting students with emotional and behavioral disabilities. Quandt also coaches the varsity cheer team and sponsors several extracurricular programs, including the National Honor Society and Student Council.

Rep. Budzinski's announcement aligns with the American Federation of Teachers' "Protect Our Kids" campaign, which aims to oppose funding cuts to the U.S. Department of Education. The Congresswoman expressed concern over recent actions by President Trump, stating, “In recent weeks, President Trump has unleashed a wave of attacks on the Department of Education. His call to dismantle the department altogether threatens the existence of programs that support low-income students and those with disabilities.”

Budzinski emphasized the importance of special education, drawing on her personal experience as the aunt of a nephew with Down syndrome. “The necessity and impact of these programs are not up for debate,” she said. “That’s why I’m honored to have Lisa Quandt as my guest... working tirelessly to help Belleville students learn and grow.”

As a member of Congress, Budzinski has consistently advocated for public education. She is a co-sponsor of a resolution that reaffirms support for public education and condemns actions that would weaken the Department of Education or redirect its funding. Recently, she hosted a roundtable with the Illinois Federation of Teachers and special education advocates to discuss the implications of the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts.

The Joint Address on March 4 is expected to draw significant attention, particularly from educators and advocates concerned about the future of public education in the United States.

