ALTON– To help area residents protect themselves from potential identity theft and provide safe disposal of documents with personal information, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is partnering with area legislators state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, to host a Community Shred Day at Granite City High School on Oct. 19.

“Attendees can get rid of old credit card statements, bank statements, medical records, pay stubs or anything with personal information or numbers to ensure that they are properly destroyed,” said Bristow. “These documents can often lead to the problem of identity theft or worse when they fall into the wrong hands.”

The Community Shred Day will be held in the front parking lot by Nameoki Road at the Granite City High School on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until Noon, or until the truck reaches full capacity prior to Noon. Bristow’s event is free of charge, and attendees will be helped on a first come, first serve basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Residents should remove all paperclips, staples and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes cannot be shredded.

“Providing this service to residents helps provide peace of mind when it comes to disposing of documents with personal or sensitive information,” said Bristow. “It’s my hope that this will help prevent any resident from facing the problem of identity theft or falling victim to fraud or scams.”

