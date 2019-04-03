Litchfield - Upon the passage of House Bill 1455, Assistant House Minority Leader Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) issued this statement:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today, the Illinois House of Representatives passed House Bill 1455 which will be known as Adam’s Law. Too often, we do not know where there are gaps in the law until a family is impacted. Last year I met with Amy Hauschild Heyen, from Plainview, about a tragic situation her family had to go through. After her son, Adam passed away in an accident, Amy and her family were unable to lay Adam to rest for 15 months due to a dispute that was a part of her ongoing divorce. At that time, there were no deadlines in law on the court system resolving these disputes. Amy wanted a change to make sure that no family would ever have to go through this terrible situation again.

Under this proposal, there will be a 30-day deadline for courts to resolve such disputes in order for the families to have closure. I want to thank Amy for her strength, for her advocacy, and for coming to testify before Committee in the House. I am also thankful for the support of my colleagues in the House and I am hopeful that the Senate passes this bill quickly.”

Adam’s Law passed the Illinois House yesterday on a vote of 107-0 and awaits a vote in the Senate.

More like this: