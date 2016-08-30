LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is partnering with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a free Fraud and Identity Theft Prevention Seminar in Carlinville. The Seminar will take place on Friday, September 16th, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Macoupin County Farm Bureau, 220 North Broad Street.

“These crimes of identity theft and fraud are too common," Rep. Bourne said. "There are ways to ensure that you’re not a victim of this type of crime,” said Bourne. She emphasized that some tips are to make sure to set up transaction alerts for your debit and credit cards. Also, always carefully review your statements. “Picking up the pieces and restoring your good name after this type of crime can be a headache. This seminar is a way for people to educate themselves and avoid behaviors that, unknowingly, put them at risk.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Fraud and Identity Theft Prevention Seminar will feature a presentation from Berenice Martinez from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Martinez will be discussing the different ways that consumers can safeguard their personal information to prevent identity theft. She will also educate attendees on the most prevalent frauds that are being reported to the Attorney General and offer tips for spotting these types of scams.

Individuals who wish to attend the Seminar are asked to RSVP, as seating is limited. They should call Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200 or email bourne@ilhousegop.org to sign up prior to the date of the event.

More like this: