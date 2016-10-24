LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) recently had the opportunity to assist Lydia Johnson, Coordinator of Staunton’s Meals on Wheels Program. Representative Bourne fought to have this program funded through the six-month, bridge funding that passed the Illinois General Assembly. Volunteering with the program gave the Representative the opportunity to see the program’s impact in the community.

Nationwide, Meals on Wheels operates in numerous communities in America through a network of more than 5,000 independently-run local programs. They are committed to assisting their senior neighbors with living healthier and more nourished lives in their own homes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“’Meals on Wheels’ is a program that serves so many needs in the community,” said Bourne. “Those that receive the delivery get so much more than a hot meal from the volunteers. Through this program, many senior citizens are able to stay in their home and be more independent.”

“Meals on Wheels” of Staunton delivers nutritious, hot meals to senior citizens and the disabled. Volunteers are always appreciated and Lydia Johnson encourages volunteers to step up in communities across the district because of the tremendous positive impact it has on the recipients’ quality of life.

Individuals who would like to volunteer or need more information on qualifying for the meals should call Representative Bourne’s district office at (217) 324-5200 for their community’s contact information.

More like this: