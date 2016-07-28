LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is inviting Senior Citizens from the area to attend a free Senior Technology Fair on Monday, August 8th from 9-11:30 a.m. in Taylorville. The event will be held at the Township Building, which is located at 1620 West Spresser Street.

The event, sponsored by State Representative Bourne, will feature experts from AT&T, who will discuss how smart phones can help seniors manage prescriptions, pay bills, and allow them to stay connected with loved ones.

“I hope to see area seniors take advantage of this event,” said Bourne. “Through this partnership with AT&T, they can learn about new technology on their cell phones and have their questions answered by professionals.”

Navigating a smart phone can seem intimidating to someone who has never used it as a resource before. With everything from personal health records to nursing home quality ratings moving online, senior citizens benefit from being computer literate. The purpose of this event is to assist seniors with the ability to use their phones, find information, and therefore, provide them with more knowledge and increased independence.

Registration is required, as seating is limited. Those who wish to attend may register by calling Bourne’s district office at (217) 324-5200.

