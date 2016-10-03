Rep. Bourne delivers donated supplies to Raymond and Gillespie Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GILLESPIE - Superintendent Aaron Hopper of Panhandle CUSD is pictured with State Representative Avery Bourne. Representative Bourne delivered a number of donated school supply bags to Raymond and Gillespie Grade Schools recently. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! The supplies were donated by Walgreens and given to Legislators throughout the state to be distributed. Supplies included were: folders, crayons, spiral notebooks, pencils, and various other necessities.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending