Rep. Bourne delivers donated supplies to Raymond and Gillespie
GILLESPIE - Superintendent Aaron Hopper of Panhandle CUSD is pictured with State Representative Avery Bourne. Representative Bourne delivered a number of donated school supply bags to Raymond and Gillespie Grade Schools recently.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The supplies were donated by Walgreens and given to Legislators throughout the state to be distributed. Supplies included were: folders, crayons, spiral notebooks, pencils, and various other necessities.”