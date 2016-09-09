Article continues after sponsor message

Litchfield… Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) and Citizens Utility Board (CUB) are hosting a cost saving clinic on Tuesday, September 27th from 6 to 7pm to help consumers analyze their telecom, gas, and electric bills to save money. The Utility Cost Savings Clinic will take place at Village Hall in Girard, 111 West Madison Street, in the Municipal Building.

“I am partnering with CUB to bring this cost saving and informative event to the district. For over thirty years, this nonprofit organization has been working statewide to save consumers money and I am excited to have them host an event locally,” said Bourne. She would also like to remind attendees to bring their most recent copy of bills for review.

Since its inception in 1984, CUB has been working for lower rates and better service from the state's investor-owned electric, gas and telephone companies. They have saved consumers more than $20 billion by blocking rate hikes and winning consumer refunds.

Please RSVP to this event, as seating is limited at this location. Those who want to attend should call Representative Bourne’s District Office at (217) 324-5200.

