Litchfield - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is sponsoring legislation to create a Youth Trapping License in an effort to promote trapping statewide. The bill, HB5962, allows residents 18 years old and younger to legally trap in the state.

With this Youth Trapping License, the holder must trap under the close supervision of a parent, grandparent, or guardian who is 21 or older and has a valid Illinois trapping license. The young person simply applies to the Department of Natural Resources and submits a $7 fee to obtain their license.

“Learning under an experienced trapper will serve as ‘on-the-job training’ for these kids,” said Bourne. “Evidence shows that if a youth starts hunting or trapping early in their life there is a higher likelihood they will continue to participate as an adult. This legislation is subsequently promoting the sport for years to come.

Trapping plays an important role in the ecology and conservation in Illinois by helping to manage wildlife populations at healthy levels. Raccoon, coyote, red fox, gray fox, opossum, river otter, and striped skunk can be hunted legally within the state. Seasons vary by species and, in some cases, by zone. Check the Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations for details at www.dnr.illinois.gov.

